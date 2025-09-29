Non-subsidised RON95 petrol price set at RM2.60 per litre

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of non-subsidised RON95 petrol has been set at RM2.60 per litre for the period from September 30 to October 8 this year.

The Finance Ministry announced this price in a statement released today.

The government will continue to monitor market trends and adjust RON95 prices in line with global oil movements.

Price stability remains a key government priority under the current monitoring framework.

Subsidised RON95 petrol will be sold at RM1.99 per litre to eligible Malaysians starting September 30.

This subsidised price is available through the BUDI MADANI RON95 programme.

The subsidised price for land public transport and goods transport sectors is set at RM2.05 per litre for the same period.

This rate applies under the Subsidised Petrol Control System.

The retail price of RON97 remains unchanged at RM3.21 per litre.

Diesel prices are maintained at RM2.93 per litre in Peninsular Malaysia.

Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will continue to pay RM2.15 per litre for diesel.

The Finance Ministry will continue to monitor global crude oil price fluctuations.

Appropriate measures will be taken to safeguard the welfare of the people. – Bernama