Northeast Monsoon: 20 to 40 % more rainfall than last year - MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast states of Peninsular Malaysia, along with the northern and eastern parts of Sabah, are expected to receive 20 to 40 percent more rainfall during this year’s Northeast Monsoon season, compared with last year.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip explained that this increased rainfall is due to the simultaneous occurrence of the Northeast Monsoon and the La Niña phenomenon this year.

“Last year, the Northeast Monsoon coincided with the El Nino phase, which typically results in drier-than-usual weather. This year, however, La Nina has taken over, and most long-term forecasts suggest we will receive 20 to 40 percent more rainfall than last year,” he said after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio, today.

Mohd Hisham further noted that, according to the latest study, the La Nina phenomenon in Malaysia is expected to remain weak to moderate in intensity, and should not significantly affect rainfall patterns.

“Current models indicate that La Nina is not as strong as initially predicted. A few months ago, it was expected to reach moderate strength, but now it appears to be weakening. As such, there may be no significant impact,” he explained.

Nevertheless, Mohd Hisham emphasised that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, has reminded all disaster management agencies to remain prepared for any eventuality.