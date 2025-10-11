Nostalgia Anak Kampung programme strengthens unity through cultural heritage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Nostalgia Anak Kampung programme serves as a key platform for communities of all races to share experiences and strengthen national unity.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the programme brings cultural memories back to life while exposing youth to traditional games and heritage.

“Cultural preservation is not only about safeguarding physical heritage such as buildings, equipment, or artefacts; it is also about preserving the values, stories, and spirit within them,” he stated in his speech at the launch.

His speech text was read by National Unity Ministry deputy secretary-general Mohamad Sobri Mat Daud due to his absence.

The three-day event themed Temasya Riuh Sekampung provides a lively platform for the community to immerse themselves in traditional village lifestyle.

Aaron emphasised that museums must evolve from mere exhibition places into living learning spaces that bridge past and future.

He added that digitisation efforts and community programmes must continue to expand museum reach across all demographics.

“I hope that next year JMM can expand the implementation of its two main programmes, namely Inspirasi Pelajar Inovasi Muzium and Bermalam di Muzium,” he said.

The minister cited successful overseas initiatives like Seoul Open Night as models for transforming museums into vibrant cultural hubs.

“Imagine a museum in Malaysia hosting historical documentary screenings, art workshops, and traditional music performances in its open spaces,” he concluded. – Bernama