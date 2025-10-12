Raja Muda Perlis joins ‘Kayuhan Smart Mal’ ride promoting healthy, active living

PETALING JAYA: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today joined the ‘Kayuhan Smart MAL’ cycling event organised by Mal Tel Technology Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Dahua Malaysia Sdn Bhd at Imazium, Damansara Uptown, here.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin cycled alongside about 80 staff members from both companies in a 13-kilometre ride, which included several stops, such as at the Tuanku Bainun Children’s Creative Centre, aimed at fostering unity while delivering contributions from Mal Tel Technology.

Mal Tel Technology chief executive officer Simon Yew said the presence and participation of Tuanku Syed Faizuddin added prestige to the event and symbolised strong support for promoting a healthy, active and disciplined lifestyle among Malaysians.

He said the programme was part of efforts to advance the ‘SMART MAL’ agenda, which emphasises the values of ‘Smart, Mindful, Active and Liveable’ in building a well-balanced, healthy and resilient society.

“This initiative not only promotes cycling as a recreational activity but also nurtures compassion and social responsibility among corporate participants,” he said.

“Through this initiative, contributions were also extended to underprivileged groups and educational institutions, reflecting the spirit of solidarity in building an inclusive and competitive society,” he said during the launch of the event at Imazium building here.

Yew expressed hope that similar programmes would continue in the future as a means to unite communities and encourage healthier and more responsible lifestyles.

He said Mal Tel Technology Sdn Bhd remains committed to contributing to social and educational development through beneficial activities organised with strategic partners and local communities.

Mal Tel Technology is a technology company that develops smart systems and digital infrastructure in Malaysia, while Dahua Malaysia is an artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital security company offering innovative solutions in surveillance, public safety and smart city transformation.