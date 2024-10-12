Notable increase in digital adoption in Perlis - MB

KANGAR: Perlis has seen a notable increase in digital adoption, with recent data showing the state achieved an 88.43 per cent cashless payment rate through 116,069 transactions, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said.

He said that the state’s collaboration with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet) has been a key factor in this achievement, driving the progress of the Perlis Digital Plan 2021-2025.

“The Perlis Digital Plan connects the government, the people and the private sector through digital platforms to keep up with the rapid advancement of the digital landscape, aligning with the current digital culture and lifestyle of the community.

“This year, it is clearly evident that the plan has yielded results, with increased cashless transaction rates in the state,“ he said.

He made these remarks during the launch of the PayNet-Perlis Land and Mines Director’s Office (PPTGPs) Cashless Mobile Van initiative at the Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) Complex here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shukri said the cashless payment initiative implemented by the PPTGPs has received a positive response from the public.

It recorded over 86 per cent cashless payments, totalling RM34.65 million through 77,614 transactions this year, exceeding the initial target of 80 per cent.

“The close cooperation between the state government, through PPTGPs, and PayNet led to the establishment of the eTanah Perlis portal, sponsored by PayNet at the cost of RM30,000 starting from May 15, 2023.

“The portal has since generated over RM2.2 million through 13,192 online transactions, showcasing a strategic, low-cost yet high-impact model that other state government departments can follow,“ he said.