Nov 4 decision on Chegubard’s sedition case defence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court today fixed Nov 4 to decide whether Bersatu Port Dickson division chief Badrul Hisham Shaharin will enter his defence or be acquitted in a sedition case.

Judge Norma Ismail scheduled the date after deputy public prosecutor Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman confirmed the prosecution had closed its case.

“The court has set Sept 9 for written submissions, Oct 9 for counter-submissions, and Nov 4 for the decision,“ said the judge.

Badrul Hisham, represented by counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, faces charges over remarks allegedly tarnishing the King’s reputation.

Four prosecution witnesses, including an Istana Negara complainant and MCMC officers, testified since the trial began on May 16.

The 45-year-old, known as Chegubard, was charged on April 29, 2024, under Section 500 of the Penal Code.

The offence carries a maximum two-year jail term, a fine, or both if convicted. - Bernama