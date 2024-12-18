PUTRAJAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry has issued a stop-work order to two mining companies suspected of causing pollution in Sungai Kelaik, Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the decision followed investigations by the Department of Environment (DOE) into compliance of both companies with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127).

“Investigations revealed that Aqua Orion Sdn Bhd had carried out activities without obtaining the necessary approval under subsection 34A(3). Investigation papers will be opened immediately under subsection 34A(6),” he said in a statement today.

As for Syarikat Perlombongan Gua Musang Sdn Bhd (Redstar Capital Sdn Bhd), Nik Nazmi said the investigation found that the premises was not operational, and no iron ore mining or processing was being carried out.

He said that enforcement action will be taken under Act 127 if project proponents fail to comply with any of the conditions outlined in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report to ensure that the project’s implementation reduces and minimises impacts on sensitive environmental receptors.

Nik Nazmi said DOE would also send a letter to the Kelantan Land and Mines Office to delay the renewal of Aqua Orion Sdn Bhd’s mining licence until the EIA report is submitted for assessment and approval.

Continuous monitoring will be carried out at the project site, and strict action will be taken for any non-compliance with the act, he added.