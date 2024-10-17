NRES to conduct study on preventing tigers from leaving original habitat

CYBERJAYA: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainabilty Ministry (NRES) will conduct a comprehensive study to prevent tigers from leaving their original habitats in an effort to curb tiger-human conflict, its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He added that his ministry is aware of the fatal tiger attack near Gerik, Perak on Oct 15 and stressed that changes in tiger habitats might cause such problems to recur.

“The issue of habitat conservation plays an important role but we are also looking at the situation of prey animals of tigers as there are reports that tigers can be motivated to leave their habitats when the number of prey animals in the forests are affected.

“Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) does supply or release prey animals in the forest so that they (the tigers) are not encouraged to leave the forest, but it might need to be expanded,” he told reporters today.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris was reported to have said that a man was found dead in a suspected tiger attack near Bagan Balak at Kilometre 79.2 Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) near Gerik.

The man, 54, worked as a heavy machinery operator and was believed to have been answering nature’s call when the attack occurred.