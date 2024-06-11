Number of drug addicts rise by 31.6 % nationwide - AADK

PUTRAJAYA: The number of drug addicts nationwide has increased by 31.6 percent to 169,691 individuals in the first nine months of this year, compared to 128,911 for the same period last year.

National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said statistics show that 162,360 of the addicts are men, while the remaining 7,331 are women.

He said that statistics by drug category show that synthetic drugs were the largest contributor, with 119,410 individuals affected.

“These synthetic drugs fall under the Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) category, which are produced through the processing of chemical substances such as Syabu, Ice and Batu in crystal form.

“In tablet form, these drugs include Pil Kuda, Ecstasy, and Yaba. Opiate-type drugs registered the second-highest number with 38,854 users, followed by Cannabis with 6,750 users, and Psychotropic Pills with 2,114 cases,” he said.

Speaking at a chat programme with the media here today, the AADK director-general said the 19 to 39-year-old youth demographic recorded the highest number of drug abuse cases, with 98,977 cases.

“This is followed by the adult group aged 40 and above with 69,937 cases. Teenagers aged 13 to 18 recorded 776 cases. There is a single case recorded of a child under 12 years old as of September this year,” he said.

He said the implementation of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Act 2024 would expand access to treatment and rehabilitation, and encourage more addicts to come forward voluntarily.

“The new provisions for the treatment and rehabilitation of drug and substance abusers are crucial for implementing the Shift Policy, moving from imprisonment to treatment and rehabilitation programmes,“ he added.