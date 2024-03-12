Number of flood evacuees drops below 100,000 tonight

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) decreased to 99,823 as of tonight, compared to 112,455 this afternoon, with Kelantan still recording the highest number of evacuees.

However, the flood situation in three states -- Pahang, Perak and Johor -- worsened, with an increase in evacuees reported as of 8 pm, while all PPS in Negeri Sembilan have been completely closed.

The death toll from the floods rose to seven after a man who was reported missing when his motorcycle was swept away by currents was found drowned at an oil palm plantation in Felda Kerteh 3, Dungun, Terengganu, today.

In Kelantan, as of 8 pm, the number of flood victims continued to decline to 62,507 individuals from 19,482 families housed in 169 PPS, compared to 71,004 victims in the afternoon.

According to the Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), Pasir Mas remains the district with the highest number of victims at 27,595, followed by Tumpat (21,070), Kota Bharu (1,421), Pasir Puteh (3,997), Kuala Krai (3,025), Bachok (3,355), Machang (1,618), and Tanah Merah (426).

The Kelantan Drainage and Irrigation Department’s flood portal reported that only two major rivers remain above the danger level, though they are receding: Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang (10.34 metres) and Sungai Golok in Tumpat (4.03 metres).

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees at PPS in eight districts also dropped to 26,693 in 150 PPS tonight, compared to 30,682 this afternoon.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPNT) reported that Dungun still has the highest number of evacuees at 8,363 in 32 PPS, followed by Kuala Nerus (6,626 evacuees, 17 PPS), Besut (4,671 evacuees, 40 PPS), and Kuala Terengganu (3,891 evacuees, 12 PPS). Other affected districts are Hulu Terengganu (1,136 evacuees, 21 PPS), Setiu (841 evacuees, 15 PPS), Marang (685 evacuees, nine PPS), and Kemaman (480 evacuees, four PPS).

Meanwhile, river water levels at three monitoring stations -- Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Jeram, Kuala Nerus, and Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping, Hulu Terengganu -- remain above the danger mark. Three others -- Sungai Dungun at Jerangau Bridge in Dungun, Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit in Setiu, and Sungai Terengganu at the Terengganu Museum in Kuala Terengganu -- have exceeded the warning level and are on an upward trend.