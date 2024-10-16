Number of flood evacuees drops in Kedah, Melaka, rises in Perak, Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in several states has shown no significant changes as at 8 pm today, with 4,147 people still sheltering at relief centres in six states.

In KEDAH, 1,285 flood evacuees are seeking refuge at 11 relief centres in four districts, a slight decrease from 1,387 people this afternoon.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said four relief centres are each in Baling and Kota Setar, two in Pendang, and one in Pokok Sena.

In MELAKA, the number of evacuees in Jasin dropped to 187 from 229 at 4 pm. They are staying at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum, SK Serkam Darat, SK Tedong and SMK Dato Abdul Rahman Ya’kob.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims increased slightly to 1,031 from 1,013, with Perak Tengah becoming the fifth district to be affected after Kerian, Kuala Kangsar, Muallim and Hilir Perak.

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said a relief centre in Perak Tengah, at the Kampung Teluk Kepayang community hall in Bota, was opened at 4.30 pm, with the evacuation process still ongoing.

In Kerian district, 104 evacuees are at SK Changkat Lobak and SK Parit Haji Aman in Bagan Serai; 74 at SK Kuala Slim, Muallim; while in Kuala Kangsar, 766 people are at SK Lasah, SMK RLKT Lasah, and the Orang Asli One-Stop Centre (OAOSC) in Bawong, Sungai Siput.

In Hilir Perak, the number of victims at Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak rose to 87.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Temerloh has also slightly increased from 1,415 to 1,481 this evening, with all victims staying at seven relief centres.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in Batu Pahat remains unchanged at 15, with all sheltered at SK Seri Bunut.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, a new relief centre has been opened at the Kampung Kuala Slim community hall, bringing the total to four to shelter flood victims in Hulu Selangor and Hulu Langat.

A total of 46 people are staying at Kampung Alah Batu community hall and SK Sungai Serai, while those at SK Kuala Slim and the Kampung Kuala Slim community hall are still being counted.