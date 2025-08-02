KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in SABAH dropped slightly to 695 from 189 families this morning, compared to 700 from 190 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 275 people (83 families) were being housed at three relief centres in Beaufort, 276 people (70 families) at two centres in Kinabatangan, 132 people (32 families) at two centres in Keningau, and 12 people from four families in Tambunan.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood evacuees continued to drop to 3,921 as at 8 am, compared to 4,065 last night, with 21 relief centres still in operation.

The Sate Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said that the number of evacuees in the Bintulu Division had decreased to 1,868, down from 1,873 previously, all housed at five relief centres, while in Sibu, the number had also fallen to 983 at six relief centres, compared to 1,114 last night.

In Miri, the number of evacuees at five relief centres dropped to 443 from 452, while the Mukah Division saw a slight increase to 614 from 613 at four centres.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees housed at a relief centre in Sarikei Division remained unchanged at 13.