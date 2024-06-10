Number of flood evacuees rises in Perak, drops in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Perak continues to rise, while Selangor has seen a slight decrease and Kedah has been hit by floods again.

In PERAK, the number of flood evacuees increased to 231 from 77 families as at 8 am today, compared to 136 from 43 families recorded last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, informed that two new relief centres were opened at midnight in the Hulu Perak district, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sri Adika Raja, which houses 13 people from eight families, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gerik (76 people from 26 families), bringing the total number of relief centres opened so far to six.

In the Kerian district, two relief centres, SK Changkat Lobak housing 45 people from 12 families, and SK Parit Haji Aman Bagan Serai (32 people from 10 families), while two centres opened in Taiping, SK Matang Gelugor, Matang, housing 45 people from 13 families, and SK Matang (20 people from eight families).

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), all districts in Perak are forecast to experience thunderstorms this afternoon.

In SELANGOR, the number of flood evacuees dropped slightly to 909 from 213 families, compared to 975 from 232 families last night.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM portal, six relief centres are housing flood victims from three districts, namely Shah Alam, Gombak, and Kuala Selangor.

These centres are Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Selayang Seri Kundang, Balai Raya Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang, SK Desa Aman, Dewan Kenanga Pejabat Daerah dan Tanah Petaling, SK Ijok, and SK Bukit Badong.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, a relief centre at SMK Changlun in Kubang Pasu was opened at 2.30 am, housing 80 people from 26 families, said state Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain.

“Heavy rain since yesterday afternoon has caused water levels to rise. All the victims are from Kampung Nangmah, Kampung Belakang Sekolah Dato Kembara, and Kampung Kubang Kayu,“ he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir website reported that the levels of Sungai Laka in Kampung Padang Pasir, Kubang Pasu, as well as Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR, and Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya, Kota Setar, have exceeded the danger points.