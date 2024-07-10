KUALA LUMPUR: Due to heavy afternoon rainfall, the number of flood victims in relief centres in Selangor, Perak, Johor, and Kedah increased on Sunday (Oct 6) evening.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims, which dropped on Sunday afternoon, rose again from 277 people from 56 families to 281 people from 57 families.

According to the Info Bencana portal of the Department of Social Welfare, flood victims from the Gombak and Kuala Selangor districts are taking shelter at Selayang Municipal Council hall in Seri Kundang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Ijok, and SK Bukit Badong temporary relief centres.

The number of flood victims in Perak also increased to 234 from 64 families, compared to 225 from 61 families on Sunday afternoon.

ALSO READ: Selangor and Kedah hit by floods again, Perak situation worsens

The Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that four relief centres are still operational in the districts of Kerian (108 victims), Matang (50 victims), and Hilir Perak (76 victims).

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works (JKR) announced that the FT 147 Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak and FT 076 Jalan Kuala Kangsar - Gerik - Pengkalan Hulu routes are closed due to landslides. Road users are advised to use alternative routes and to remain vigilant.

In Johor, the number of flood victims in the Kluang district surged to 195 people as of 8 pm, up from 116 on Sunday afternoon.

JPBN chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said that 155 victims from 44 families were evacuated to SK Dato’ Onn Jaafar, and 40 victims from 16 families are housed at SK Seri Kampung Renggam.

ALSO READ: Number of flood evacuees rises in Perak, drops in Selangor

He noted that all the victims were evacuated after their homes in Taman Suria, Taman Rekamas and Kampung Seri Tengah Renggam were flooded.

In Kedah, another relief centre opened in the Pendang district at the Tanah Merah Sports Complex, housing 48 victims from 11 families.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, reported that 181 victims from 58 families are still housed at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun in Kubang Pasu, which opened at 2.30am on Sunday.