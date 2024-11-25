KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Terengganu has continued to improve, with the number of evacuees declining, while figures in Johor and Kelantan remain unchanged as of 8 pm today.

In TERENGGANU, the number of victims decreased to 51 tonight compared to 67 at 8 am.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBNT) Secretariat said the 51 evacuees, from 13 families, are being sheltered at two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Marang: Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Rawai and Dewan Sivik Mercang.

According to the InfoBanjir portal, water levels in two locations in the state - Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting (F1), Kuala Nerus, and Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit, Setiu - have exceeded the alert level.

In KELANTAN, the InfoBencanaJKM portal reported that the number of flood evacuees remains at 76 from 19 families, housed at two PPS: Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Beris Panchor, Bachok, and SK Gual To’Deh, Pasir Mas.

Meanwhile, the InfoBanjir portal indicated that the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang has slightly decreased to 8.32 metres as of 7.15 pm, compared to 8.5 metres at 9.15 am. However, the level remains above the warning threshold.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the number of evacuees in the state remains at 28, involving eight families, who are still taking shelter at the PPS in Balai Raya Batu Badak.

“Only one area is affected, namely Kampung Seberang Batu Badak.

“In addition, Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Ma’amor and Sungai Kesang in Telok Rimba, Tangkak, are at warning levels,” he said in a statement tonight.