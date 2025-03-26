Number of flood victims in Johor remains at 909 people

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flood victims at relief centres (PPS) in Johor remained at 909 people involving 275 families as of 8 am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the flood victims are at 10 PPS in the Batu Pahat and Pontian districts.

“Batu Pahat district recorded 619 victims from 193 families, while Pontian recorded 290 people from 82 families,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azmi, the weather in the nine districts in the state is forecast to be sunny this morning, except for Pontian which is expected to be cloudy.