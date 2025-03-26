NARATHIWAT: Seven Malaysian women prisoners currently detained at Narathiwat Provincial Prison in southern Thailand are said to be involved in drug-related offences, according to Panata Yononarongdetkul, a crime management specialist (Women’s Wing) at the prison.

She said that their offences included taking drugs, possessing drugs, or becoming ‘drug mules’ for distribution syndicates.

According to her, most of them are believed to have been deceived in various ways when offered luxury items and substantial rewards.

“Almost all of these women are still young, in their 20s. We feel sorry because due to their mistakes, they end up languishing in prison.

“We also want to advise women not to be easily deceived by the temptations and luxurious lifestyles offered by certain individuals as it is highly likely that these are tactics of drug syndicates,“ she said through a local translator during a special media visit to Narathiwat Provisional Prison recently.

According to her, there are currently 454 female inmates, including seven women from Malaysia, in the Narathiwat Provincial Prison.

She emphasised that despite coming from different countries, all inmates receive the same treatment because prison management is subject to international standard operating procedures.

Meanwhile, a prisoner who only wanted to be known as Ana, 26, from Tumpat, said she was arrested for drug possession with her boyfriend at a hotel in Sungai Golok two years ago.

According to her, she did not know that her boyfriend was carrying horse pills and she was eventually sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty.

“I regret trusting my boyfriend too much without realising the risks I would face. It’s a lesson for me as now, I have to serve this sentence,“ she added.