Number of flood victims rises in Johor, Kedah, Perak; Slight decrease in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in temporary relief centres in Johor, Kedah and Perak has risen this morning, while Selangor reports a slight decrease.

In Johor, as at 8am today, the number of victims increased to 808 people from 240 families, up from 195 victims from 60 families reported at 8pm last night. Batu Pahat and Pontian are the latest districts affected, with several relief centres opened since last night.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman, Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Anom in Pontian, which opened at 8.30pm last night, is sheltering 120 victims from 39 families from Kampung Parit Jawa, Kampung Parit Gantung and Kampung Parit Lancang.

In Batu Pahat, a relief centre was opened at SK Seri Bunut this morning, sheltering 14 residents from two families from Kampung Talang Bunut and Kampung Olak Batu.

“In Kluang, six new relief centres have opened at Kampung Kolam Air Hall, SK Simpang Renggam, SK Seri Kencana, SK Sungai Linau, Kampung Paya Palembang Hall and Parit Haji Hashim Community Hall,” he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: Number of flood evacuees rises in Selangor, Perak, Johor, Kedah

Cloudy weather was reported in Muar, Pontian, Segamat, Batu Pahat and Tangkak this morning, while other districts remained clear.

In Kedah, the number of victims in three relief centres in the Kubang Pasu and Pendang districts increased to 338 people from 100 families by 8am, up from 229 people from 69 families last night.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said in Kubang Pasu, two relief centres were opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun and Lubuk Batu PPK Hall last night.

“In Kubang Pasu, there are 223 victims from 75 families, while in Pendang, 115 victims from 25 families are at Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah Complex Hall,“ he said in a statement today.

ALSO READ: Number of flood evacuees rises in Perak, drops in Selangor

In Perak, the number of evacuees rose to 304 people from 83 families this morning, compared to 234 people from 64 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that flood victims are sheltered in four relief centre across Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, and Hilir Perak.

In Kerian, 63 people from 18 families are at SK Changkat Lobak, while 50 from 15 families are at SK Parit Haji Amanz in Bagan Serai.

In addition, 50 people from 15 families are at SK Matang in Taiping, and 141 people from 35 families are at Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall in Teluk Intan.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts storms and rain this afternoon and evening for most districts in Perak, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Perak Tengah, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, and Batang Padang.

ALSO READ: Selangor and Kedah hit by floods again, Perak situation worsens

In Selangor, the number of flood victims at relief centres has decreased to 248 individuals from 50 families, down from 281 from 57 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Info Bencana portal, three relief centres at the Selayang Municipal Council Hall in Seri Kundang, SK Ijok, and SK Bukit Badong are still operational and sheltering victims from Gombak and Kuala Selangor.