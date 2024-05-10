Number of oncologists in Malaysia to reach 400 by 2040 - Dzulkefly

PUTRAJAYA: The number of oncologists in Malaysia is expected to increase to 400 by 2040, up from the current 175, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He stated that this target can be achieved with Malaysia’s participation in the Fellowship of the Royal College of Radiologists (FRCR) in Clinical Oncology.

“The National Cancer Institute (IKN) will continue to be a centre of excellence and participate in the FRCR.

“This aligns with the Ministry of Health’s efforts to increase the number of oncologists,“ he told reporters after the launch of the 2024 Pink October Carnival at IKN by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today.

Also present was IKN director Mohd Anis Haron @ Harun.

Dzulkefly highlighted that colorectal cancer, or cancer of the large intestine, is the leading cause of death among men, while breast cancer is the primary cause of death among women.

He noted that the number of cancer cases detected at stages three and four increased to 65.1% between 2017 and 2021, compared to 63.7% from 2012 to 2016.

“This trend is very concerning because the survival rate is significantly lower when cancer is detected late. Deaths can be prevented with early screening and preventive measures,“ he said.

Dzulkefly added that the establishment of two cancer centres in Kedah and Sarawak will enhance services for the public, eliminating the need for patients to travel to Kuala Lumpur for treatment and therapy.

Earlier, the carnival received recognition from the Malaysia Book of Records for creating the largest pink ribbon formation with 2,050 participants, symbolising a unified commitment to the fight against cancer.