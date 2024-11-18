Number of registered autism therapists still low, says Nancy

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of registered autism therapists in the country is still low, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said to date, there are 498 speech and language therapists and 2,473 occupational therapists registered with the Health Ministry.

She said that efforts to increase the number of autism therapy professionals require a holistic approach to ecosystem development, involving cooperation between the government and other stakeholders.

“A broader ecosystem needs to be developed immediately. Furthermore, the ministry is developing a module for the care and support of autistic children, which will be launched on the Children’s Day celebration.

“The role of regulatory bodies overseeing the practices of autism therapists can also be expanded to improve the quality of care and strengthen public trust in this profession,” she said in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) on the shortage of autism therapists during the question and answer session.

Earlier, Nancy explained that the ratio of registered disabled individuals (OKU) with autism to autism centres under the Social Welfare Department or other governmental bodies is inadequate.

Nevertheless, she said the ministry is addressing this gap through the Community-Based Rehabilitation Programme (PDK), with 573 centres operating nationwide.

“As of September, 19,907 OKUs are benefiting from PDK services, and the government has provided assistance to alleviate the operating costs of these centres, including a RM300 monthly allowance for OKU trainees.

“In 2024 alone, as of September, a total of RM137.4 million in financial assistance has been channelled for the benefit of all PDK centres across the country,” she said in response to Dr Alias’s original question about efforts to increase the number of autism centres and provide assistance or incentives to private operators.