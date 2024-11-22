Nun who runs 12 rural pre-schools wins award

KOTA MARUDU: A nun who devoted her life to pre-school education for underprivileged children in rural Sabah has won the National Press Club (NPC)-Macrokiosk Muhibbah Award for October.

Often described as a “petite nun with a big heart”, Sister Dorothy Amalia Laudi of the Order of Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception (FSIC) received the award from Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup, who is also Pensiangan MP.

Seven media editors sitting on the judging panel unanimously chose Dorothy Amalia for her untiring dedication to rural pre-school education.

She was instrumental in setting up eight mission kindergartens in one of the remotest parts of Sabah.

Now, she has 12 kindergartens, eight in Paitan and one each in Kota Marudu, Tambunan, Keningau and Pensiangan.

Dorothy Amalia thanked NPC and Macrokiosk for recognising her work with the award.

“I’m deeply touched by this recognition and I thank God for His blessings. I will continue my mission to help educate the poorest of Sabahans in the deep interiors of the state. This is what the muhibbah spirit is to me.

“I thank you and all the children. Thank you for the award.”

She said the 12 kindergartens now have a total enrolment of 156 children aged four, five and six.

Dorothy Amalia, a native of Tambunan, graduated from Edith Cowan University in Perth with a Degree in Early Childhood Education in 2005. She was posted to remote Paitan to run mission kindergartens.

The kindergartens do not charge fees. Funds for teachers’ salaries, school equipment and petrol for boats that ferry pupils daily are raised through donations.

Towards this end, she tirelessly “begs” for her children so that they may be able to pursue a tertiary education.

“Half my teaching staff are sent to college to become qualified kindergarten teachers. They also train the other teachers,” she said.

She shared that the high dropout rate among rural children was not only due to logistical challenges but also because students are often unable to keep up with the syllabus, as they start Year One without receiving

early education.

“Many of these children are from very poor families. Their parents can’t even afford to send them to school. As a result, many are trapped, and they are married off at a young age to reduce the financial burden on their families.

“If they can get good early education, they will have no problem going through primary and secondary school. Hopefully, we can give them a shot at life and break the cycle of poverty.”

Though grateful for those who had journeyed alongside her these last 19 years, Dorothy Amalia hoped more sponsors would come forward to assist.

“After all, a university degree has to start with the first step – the kindergarten. And where there is no kindergarten, children languish and their hopes for further education are dashed.”

Those who wish to help Dorothy Amalia on her journey can contribute to the FSIC Needy Children Education Fund, Maybank account number 510143082167, or text her at +6016-803 0237 for further details.

She may be able to accept phone calls wherever there is cellphone service in the interior.

NPC president Datuk Ahirudin Attan said Sister Dorothy Amalia was the most deserving nominee for the monthly award.

“She has consistently displayed the spirit of muhibbah with her belief that all children have a right to education regardless of economic status or how remote their homes are.”

Macrokiosk co-founder and CEO Datuk Kenny Goh described her mission to bring love, joy and hope to poverty-stricken children as “an extraordinary act of compassion”.