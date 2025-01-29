PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) will implement the “Nikmat Untuk Rakyat PETRA (NUR@PETRA)” programme, to be funded by the Finance Ministry and the Electricity Supply Industry Trust Account (AAIBE), with a total allocation of RM70 million.

The NUR@PETRA programme is a continuation of the success of the Sustainability Achieved Via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) Programme, which was limited to domestic electricity users only.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said that to encourage more electricity consumers to purchase and use energy-efficient equipment, the programme had been rebranded and its benefits and target groups expanded to comprise industrial and commercial sectors, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said in a statement today that the NUR@PETRA programme is divided into three categories, with the first category specifically meant for domestic users with an e-rebate offer of up to RM400 for the purchase of air-conditioners or refrigerators that are labelled four or five-star for energy efficiency by the Energy Commission (ST), with 200,000 rebate units set aside on a ‘first come first served basis’.

“The second category is reserved for MSMEs, with an e-rebate of up to RM4,000 for the purchase of air-conditioners or refrigerators that are labelled four or five-star for energy efficiency by the ST,” he said, adding that PETRA expects nearly 1,250 MSME premises will benefit from this programme.

The third category, meanwhile, provides an e-rebate specifically for industrial and commercial sector electric users for the purchase of energy-efficient chillers for comfort cooling only, with over 300 business entities set to benefit from it.

Fadillah said the e-rebate applications for the NUR@PETRA programme will be opened on Jan 31 for the first category, from Feb 15 (second category) and March 1 (third category).

He added that the implementation of the NUR@Petra programme could save electricity consumption by 3,910 Gigawatt hours, equivalent to RM2.23 billion for 10 years, and contribute to a reduction of 3.0 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, subject to the lifespan and operational efficiency of the relevant equipment.

Details regarding the criteria, eligibility, method of application, implementation mechanisms and list of brands and models of energy-efficient electrical equipment under the NUR@PETRA programme can be obtained at www.seda.gov.my/nur.