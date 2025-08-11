Iran security chief visits Iraq, Lebanon amid Hezbollah tensions

TEHRAN: The head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, will visit Iraq and Lebanon in a three-day diplomatic trip.

State television confirmed Larijani’s departure on Monday, marking his first foreign visit since assuming office last week.

In Iraq, he is expected to sign a bilateral security agreement before proceeding to Lebanon for high-level meetings.

The trip follows Iran’s strong objections to Lebanon’s proposal to disarm Hezbollah, Tehran’s key regional ally.

Lebanon has condemned Iran’s stance as “flagrant and unacceptable interference” in its internal affairs.

Larijani emphasised Iran’s long-standing cooperation with Lebanon during a pre-departure interview with state TV.

He stated that Lebanese national unity and independence remain priorities for Iran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei framed the visit as an effort to promote Middle East peace.

Baqaei reiterated Iran’s support for Lebanon’s right to self-defence against Israel.

Hezbollah’s military strength once surpassed that of Lebanon’s national army before its conflict with Israel.

The group gained popularity by resisting Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon until 2000.

Senior Iranian advisor Ali Akbar Velayati criticised the disarmament plan as bowing to US and Israeli demands.

The proposal follows Hezbollah’s weakened state after last year’s war with Israel.

US pressure and domestic opposition to Hezbollah have intensified calls for disarmament.

Israel has warned of escalating strikes if Hezbollah retains its weapons.

Larijani, 68, oversees Iran’s defence and security policies, subject to approval by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

His appointment followed a 12-day war with Israel, which launched unprecedented attacks on Iranian targets in June. - AFP