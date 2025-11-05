KUALA LUMPUR: The right to contest in the upcoming Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leadership election belongs to all members, Deputy President Rafizi Ramli said, following Vice President Nurul Izzah Anwar’s decision to challenge him for the party’s number two post.

Speaking on the Yang Bakar Menteri (YBM) podcast yesterday, Rafizi said he respects her decision and believes she has her reasons for entering the race.

“Nurul Izzah has her justification for why she should contest, and we must respect that. Everyone has made their contributions to the party,” he said.

The Economy Minister added that he is concerned some may use the contest to create unnecessary political friction.

Nominations for PKR’s 2025–2028 term closed at 11.59 pm on Friday, confirming a direct contest between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah for the deputy presidency. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim remains uncontested as party president.

Twelve individuals have submitted nominations for the vice presidency, including four incumbents namely Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kan; Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, the Finance Minister’s political secretary, is the sole Youth Chief nominee. At the same time, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek faces Ampang Member of Parliament Rodziah Ismail for the post of Women’s Chief.

The PKR National Congress and its Youth and Women’s wings will be held from May 22 to 24 in Johor Bahru. Central leadership voting is scheduled for May 23.