KUALA LUMPUR: Chairperson of the Social and Economic Research Initiatives (SERI), Nurul Izzah Anwar, today urged all parties to assist flood victims across the country.

She emphasised that assistance should not only come from government agencies but also from closely integrated, collaborative efforts, enabling different parties to contribute to helping those affected.

The ongoing efforts to address this issue she said, must be prioritised as the human security aspect reveals that flood victims have lost their homes, face uncertainty about where they will stay, and are unsure if they will recover their belongings.

“They do not know when the next attack will come or when the next (wave of) floods will hit them. This brings us back to the issue of how we can tackle these problems together,“ she said when featured on Bernama TV’s programme, The Nation, discussing the topic of Human Security in Malaysia, today.

Nurul Izzah also stressed that the focus needs to be on climate adaptation as part of efforts to address flooding in Malaysia.

“It is important for us to stop what is happening in Kelantan, Terengganu, and possibly change the ways we adapt to the climate,“ she said.

On another development, Nurul Izzah called on all Malaysians to continue supporting the government’s efforts, especially during Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

“Next year, Malaysia will chair ASEAN, and in a world affected by so many polycrises, I think it is important to place hope in whatever efforts, targets, or visions Malaysia has for the next 50 years,“ she added.