PUTRAJAYA: The National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) meeting today approved the Off-Peak Incentive and Additional Free Storage Period to address accidents involving heavy vehicles and road congestion leading to Port Klang.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that through the new scheme, goods carriers or hauliers entering Port Klang during off-peak hours will receive an incentive of RM15 for dual movement.

An incentive of RM7.50 will be given for a single movement.

“The cost of this incentive will be borne through the Terminal Access Charge (TAC) of RM10, which will be charged to hauliers entering the port during peak hours, which is 8 am to 8 pm.

“The imposition of TAC and the provision of incentives are exempted on Sundays and Public Holidays,” he said in a press conference after chairing the National Logistics Task Force (NLTF) Meeting No. 1/ 2025 here today.

According to Loke, the pilot project for the incentive will begin this August and full implementation is expected to begin early next year.

“This is a policy or initiative that we are discussing together with industry players and port operators.

“It is to encourage the movement of more hauliers during off-peak hours to Port Klang. This will be able to disperse traffic during peak hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said NLTF also approved an incentive whereby importers or exporters who shift at least 50 per cent of their haulier movements from peak to off-peak hours before or on July 1 will be eligible to receive an extension of the free storage period.

“Failure to achieve this target may result in the incentive being withdrawn.

“If importers or exporters fail to pick up or deliver containers from or to the port according to the 50:50 ratio between peak and off-peak hours, the additional free storage period given will be reduced,” he said.

Loke said starting July 1, port infrastructure would be used as an additional method to expand enforcement on the issue of overloading by heavy vehicles.

“Enforcement will be implemented at all federal ports in Peninsular Malaysia and details on the policy of overloading offence will be communicated by the respective Port Authorities to industry players,” he said.

He said the introduction of incentives to shift to off-peak hours is part of the Transport Ministry’s long-term commitment to improve road safety for the well-being of road users.