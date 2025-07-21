‘Offer engaging news to draw youths’

PETALING JAYA: As younger generations scroll past headlines in favour of snappy social media updates, an academic has called on traditional news outlets to rethink how they could connect with youths.

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) School of Communication faculty member Dr Chai Ming Hock said youth around the world are increasingly turning to social media for news, often preferring bite-size content over lengthy, in-depth articles.

“Social media platforms, with their rapid speed and interactive features, have proven to be a more attractive option for the youth, who tend to have shorter attention spans,” he said.

He pointed to the education system as a contributing factor to the dwindling interest in in-depth news consumption, partly blaming it for the current situation.

“Children are taught to accept information without asking many questions. The result is a generation that doesn’t necessarily engage with news on a deeper level,” he noted.

To bridge this gap, Chai suggested that traditional news outlets should not attempt to compete with social media on its own terms such as chasing after clickbaits or viral trends.

Instead, the former journalist said mainstream media should focus on providing in-depth analyses and investigative journalism that go beyond the surface level of events.

“Why would I pay for information that I can easily get for free on social media? Traditional media should differentiate itself by offering quality commentary and exclusive reports on serious issues, such as the performance of elected representatives.”

However, he acknowledged the youth’s preference for social media and recommended that traditional media outlets leverage these platforms to engage with younger audiences.

“Use social media to highlight news stories that matter. By reaching young people, traditional media can maintain a connection and attract their attention.”

Despite that, news outlets should not be focused on competing with social media’s pace or sensationalism, he added.

“Social media is perfect for quick consumption but traditional media has the opportunity to go deeper, offering context and analyses that are simply not possible in short, bite-size content,” he said.

Chai also pointed out that traditional media must drop its arrogance and make more effort to engage with its readers.

He recounted his own experience with a journalist from an English-language newspaper, whose response to an inquiry was dismissive: “I have no time to entertain someone like you”.

In another instance, a local Malay-language newspaper used the incorrect spelling of “George Town” and defended it as a matter of “house style”.

Chia said this illustrates a broader issue of arrogance in some parts of the media industry.

“When readers take the time to write in with their concerns or corrections, it’s a sign that they care about the publication. Media must be open to feedback and respond constructively.”

He added that traditional media should create more reader-engaging initiatives such as talk shows, podcasts and forums for interactive discussions, which could be used to gather insights and feedback from readers while offering solutions to pressing social issues.

“Media outlets also need to invest in their journalists and encourage them to produce exclusive, investigative pieces that offer valuable insights to the public. This is where traditional media can truly excel.”

He said while social media may provide the speed and accessibility that younger readers crave, traditional media outlets can continue to attract and engage readers by offering comprehensive analyses, engaging content and, most importantly, a commitment to respecting and engaging with their audience.

“Ultimately, the key to surviving in the digital age is not about competing with social media. It’s about offering something that social media can’t – which is in-depth, trustworthy journalism.”