KUALA TERENGGANU: An oil rig worker lost RM48,905.41 after being deceived into investing in a non-existent investment scheme.

Kuala Terengganu district police Chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the victim, aged 51, claimed to have joined the investment scheme, known as AI ​​Auto Trade investment, last Jan 3 through the WhatsApp application.

He said the victim, from Gong Badak in Kuala Nerus, claimed he was promised a profit of RM5,890 within six to 24 hours with an investment as low as RM400.

“After making the initial investment of RM400, his (victim) name was included in a Whatsapp investment group which was also joined by five other participants and an admin named Nora.

“The victim was then informed he had made a profit from the investment and needed to make a payment for the profit withdrawal, to which he obliged and made nine transactions totalling RM48,905.41 from his savings to seven different bank accounts,” said Azli when contacted today.

Azli said the victim felt cheated when he still did not get the promised profit despite making the payments and lodged a police report yesterday afternoon.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.