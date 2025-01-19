KUALA LUMPUR: OKU Sentral today expressed sadness over the incident of a person with disabilities (PwD) being assaulted at a farmers’ market in Terengganu and hoped action will be taken by the authorities against those involved.

OKU Sentral president Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said PwDs face numerous challenges in their daily lives from various aspects, and incidents of violence against them are deeply troubling and heartbreaking.

“The footage that went viral regarding the incident is so heartbreaking to watch because the PwD was on his own and was being dragged and kicked by a group of citizens, whose identities have yet to be ascertained, for an offence that we believe was unintentional.

“What is even more disheartening is that those present at the scene merely stood by and watched without offering any assistance,“ she said in a statement today.

She said the excuse of not knowing the victim was a person with a mental disability does not justify or grant anyone the right to resort to physical violence as a form of punishment.

Yesterday, it was reported that the police arrested three men, including a trader, aged between 18 and 60 to assist in the investigation of the assault on the PwD man.

The arrest was made following a viral video showing a 47-year-old man being beaten and dragged by several individuals at the Padang Astaka Chukai Farmers’ Market last Friday after he allegedly