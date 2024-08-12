SUNGAI BESAR: The government is working to establish nine permanent evacuation centres (PPK), to mitigate the damage to schools that were being used as temporary evacuation centres (PPS) during the disaster.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that one PPK will be set up in each high-risk state, to address the high maintenance costs incurred after the disaster.

“We found that the cost of renovating schools that were used as PPS was high, especially when classrooms had to be renovated since some schools did not have halls,“ he said, when met by reporters after the Rural Road (JLB) project handover ceremony, here, today.

Previously, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus reportedly said that the government planned to build nine PPKs, complete with comfortable basic facilities, nationwide, for the use of flood victims.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the chairman of the National Disaster Management Committee, said that 32 Bailey bridges are being prepared to be mobilised to flood-affected locations, nationwide.

He said that currently, the Public Works Department (JKR), in collaboration with the Malaysian Army Corps of Engineers, is implementing engineering actions and soil testing processes, at seven locations which have been identified.

“These Bailey bridges will be deployed to areas where bridges or roads have collapsed and are impassable...I would also like to express my gratitude to JKR and the Army Corps of Engineers for their cooperation,“ he said, adding that two Bailey bridges have already been installed in Kelantan, namely in Rantau Panjang and Pasir Mas.

Regarding the handover of the JLB today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that RM17.7 million was allocated to upgrade Jalan Nipah, Tali Air 13 and Peket 100, in the Sabak Bernam District, involving a saving of RM400,000 from the original allocation of RM18.1 million.

He further emphasised that the savings should serve as a model for the JKR in other districts, as it was achieved through effective monitoring by the contractor, JKR, and the ministry, ultimately benefiting the people.