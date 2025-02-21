$!Urban Republic partners with Google on Android to educate about Google AI

Urban Republic has launched Google Android AI zones in selected stores. These interactive zones offers customers a hands-on experience with the power of Google AI on the best Android devices in the market. Li, Director of CG Computers said “We are very excited to bring AI knowledge and hands-on experiences to our consumers. This new initiative will feature a series of in-store workshops, on-ground activations, and specialised events that aim to educate and empower consumers about the transformative potential of Google’s AI. Urban Republic wants, not only technology to be accessible for people of all ages and backgrounds, but to help our consumers integrate AI seamlessly into their daily lives.”

With this mission in mind, Urban Republic will be organising a series of interactive workshops at selected stores. Some of the workshops will be partnering with smartphone brands like Samsung and Google Pixel. Consumers can interact with Google Android experts in-store or in-events for a live demonstration. These activations will provide consumers with a hands-on experience. Participants can learn how to use Google’s AI effectively on their Android smartphones.