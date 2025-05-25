KUALA LUMPUR: One of the three men suspected of attacking and slashing a man at an apartment in Taman Puchong, Subang Jaya yesterday has a prior criminal record.

Subang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Fairus Jaafar said the suspect with the record is the ex-husband of the victim’s girlfriend.

“Efforts to trace all three suspects are ongoing. So far, police have recorded statements from three individuals, including the victim’s girlfriend,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday it was reported that the victim’s girlfriend informed police that her 47-year-old partner was assaulted and slashed on the head and body by her former husband and two other men at about 2.15am. The incident is believed to be linked to domestic issues and jealousy.

Police are currently tracking down three local men, aged between 30 and 40. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Subang Jaya District Control Centre at 03-7862 7222 or Insp Dinesh Ganasan at 011-330 94457.