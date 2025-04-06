Online fraud in Melaka costs victims RM30.85m in five months

MELAKA: A total of 934 online scam cases with losses amounting to RM30.85 million were recorded in Melaka from January 1 to June 2 this year.

State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee deputy chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem said all the cases were reported through the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) and the police.

During the same period, authorities arrested 531 individuals linked to online scam syndicates, with 312 of them charged in court.

“This year’s largest individual loss involved a victim who lost RM2.9 million. Alarmingly, more professionals—including doctors, bank officers and corporate managers—are falling victim to these scams, not just ordinary citizens or civil servants,” he told reporters here today.

He noted that while total losses were slightly lower than the same period last year, online scams remain a serious concern and ongoing awareness efforts are crucial.

The most common scams reported involved fake investments on Telegram and Facebook, bogus job offers, and non-existent house-cleaning services.

“Despite being aware of the risks, many victims were lured in due to greed and impulsive decisions,” he added.

Mohd Noor Helmy was speaking after launching the Content Creator Enhancement Workshop under the Anti-Scam Awareness Campaign, which saw the participation of around 50 individuals, including MADANI community leaders.

The programme, held in collaboration with the Melaka Information Department, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the police, also trained participants to create digital content and serve as information agents to raise public awareness of online scams.