Online scam losses in Jasin surge to RM1.9 mln in Q1 2025

JASIN: Online scam losses in Jasin surged to RM1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025, a staggering 300 percent increase from RM451,330 during the same period last year.

Jasin police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat said 74 cases have been reported so far, more than double the 35 cases recorded in the corresponding period last year, with the largest loss suffered by a man in his 50s who was scammed out of RM352,000.

“The victim, a contractor, was deceived by a fake investment advertisement on Facebook that promised returns of around RM2 million. He ended up losing his savings,” he said, urging the public to remain vigilant against such scams that promise quick and high profits.

Speaking to reporters at the 218th Police Day celebration at the Jasin District police headquarters today, Mohamad Rusli also noted that overall crime in the district had fallen by nine percent last year at 171 cases compared to 188 in 2023.

He credited the drop to increased police presence, preventive measures and collaboration with organisations such as the Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation to raise public awareness.

Meanwhile, between January and March this year, he said the Jasin District Narcotics Crime Investigation Division arrested 16 individuals in connection with 13 drug trafficking cases.