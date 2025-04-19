Only 22 smoking offences sincE BeBAs enforced - Lukanisman

IPOH: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued only 22 notices for violations under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) after the Clean, Smoke-Free Premises (BeBAs) were implemented since February last year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the issuance of notices under Act 852 had decreased overall by 88.8 per cent.

He said that before the implementation of BeBAs, 197 notices were issued, with Kota Bharu in Kelantan and Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur being the highest localities for smoking offences under Act 852.

“The enforcement of this act is being implemented in stages to provide sufficient time for all parties involved to ensure compliance with all provisions, especially the new provisions that have been set under this act,“ he said after the state BeBAs Walkabout programme in Meru Raya here today.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said that 13,307 eateries had received Clean and Safe (BeSS) recognition (to meet the requirements of the Food Act 1983 (Act 281) as of December last year nationwide.