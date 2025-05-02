PETALING JAYA: Only school principals and designated teachers are permitted to administer caning as a disciplinary measure, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

In a parliamentary written reply, she emphasised that the Education (School Discipline) Regulations clearly state that physical punishment, including caning, is restricted to authorised school personnel.

ALSO READ: Fadhlina reminds schools, principals not to hide bullying cases

Parents and other individuals are not allowed to carry out such punishments.

She also mentioned that students cannot be caned in public or during school assemblies, as stipulated in a 2003 circular.

Additionally, the circular forbids the caning of female students.

“Caning can be administered for serious offences, including bullying. However, the punishment is not aimed at causing pain but at disciplining students to understand the implications of their actions.

“Caning can only be administered following existing guidelines,” she said.

She further said the ministry preferred alternative methods, such as counselling as a more effective means of shaping a student’s character.

Her response came in reply to a question from Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun), who had inquired whether the ministry would allow a student’s family member to cane them for bullying.

Recent reports indicate a rise in school bullying cases, with 5,000 incidents recorded in 2023 compared to 3,887 cases in 2022.