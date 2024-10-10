Op Global: Senior GISBH management among 16 re-arrested under SOSMA

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 16 individuals, including senior management from GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) were re-arrested today under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) in connection with allegations of child exploitation and indoctrination of religious fanaticism.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said since the launch of Op Global in September, 58 individuals have been detained under the same act.

He said during the month-long operation, authorities arrested 415 individuals and rescued 625 victims aged between two months and 28 years.

“Out of these, 553 victims have been placed in 13 shelters managed by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), while 72 have been handed over to family members,” he told a press conference on Op Global held at the Police Training Centre here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said the process of recovering all affected children is being carried out is being conducted meticulously and rigorously by JKM.

Mohd Shuhaily said out of the 415 individuals detained, 273 have been granted bail, 37 released without conditions, 35 remain in custody, two have been handed over to the Kedah Islamic Religious Affairs Department while one has been transferred to the Immigration Department for deportation.

He said 97 investigation papers have been opened for various offences, including one each under Section 130v of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

Of these, 12 investigation papers involving nine individuals have led to 34 charges, including 20 counts under Section 14(a) and Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, Section 354 of the Penal Code and Section 506 of the Penal Code.

He said four investigation papers involve two cases under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, and one each under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and Section 5(1) of the Child Care Centres Act 1993, all of which have been directed for prosecution by the Attorney General’s Chambers and will be charged shortly.

“Police investigations are ongoing, and these arrests were made following interrogations. As long as investigations continue to uncover remnants of GISBH followers posing a threat to national security, we will persist,” he said.

Regarding the raids on indoctrination centres operated by GISBH, he said multiple centres were raided during the fourth phase of Op Global, but were found to be closed.

“We will provide details on the number of centres involved. So far, no victims have come forward to report indoctrination at these locations,” he added.

Mohd Shuhaily also urged former members or followers of GISBH to step forward with any information to assist the investigation.

He said the call from Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for former members and followers of GISBH to provide information about the organisation has received a positive response, with some individuals cooperating to aid the investigation.

He confirmed that during Op Global, authorities have employed 12 different acts for their investigations, including the Child Act 2001, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, ATIPSOM 2007, the Child Care Centres Act 1984, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984, the Income Tax Act 1967 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.