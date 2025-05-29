KUALA LANGAT: The Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 143 notices and instructions requiring goods vehicles to undergo weighing inspections, as part of operations dubbed ‘Op Paras’, which started on May 1.

Its director, Azrin Borhan, said the most common offences recorded included carrying loads exceeding the permitted limit in 724 cases, carrying loads dangerously in 645 cases, and the seizure of 23 vehicles for carrying loads exceeding 70 per cent over the permitted weight.

He added that many drivers cited the desire to earn commission or profit as a reason for carrying loads beyond the allowed limit.

“Op Paras focuses on enforcement against goods vehicles that carry loads exceeding the permitted limit and transport goods in a dangerous manner.

“During this operation, we found that vehicles frequently caught carrying overloads are lorries transporting stones, sand, soil, and palm oil waste,” he said, at the Op Paras press conference held today, at the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), here.

Azrin said that Op Paras was launched to curb the rising number of accidents caused by heavy vehicles which violate laws and road safety standards, particularly those involving overloaded cargo.

Regarding the alleged activities of ‘tonto’ (informants), who monitor JPJ operations to evade enforcement against commercial vehicles carrying overloads, he acknowledged the existence of such elements.

“There is no doubt that tonto activities exist, where individuals monitor JPJ movements closely, and disclose operational and enforcement information to the goods lorries they protect.

“However, to date, no critical threats have been received, either verbally or in writing,” he said.

Azrin added that JPJ will continue conducting periodic operations, using various methods to avoid detection by tonto, including dressing in plain clothes and using unmarked vehicles to inspect commercial vehicles.

“The offence of carrying dangerous loads not only endangers drivers but also other road users, and poses environmental risks if spills occur,” he said.