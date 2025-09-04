SHAH ALAM: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 61,317 notices, including summonses, for various offences, during the 11-day Special Hari Raya Aidilfitri operations (Ops HRA) 2025, held nationwide from March 24 until midnight last night.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the notices were issued following inspections on 287,802 vehicles, at 353 identified hotspot locations across the country, with 511 vehicles impounded during the operation.

He added that the notices were issued in accordance with the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

“During the operation, JPJ received 6,687 complaints, in the form of photos and videos related to traffic offences, via the MyJPJ application. The top three offences were queue cutting (1,766), misuse of the emergency lane (1,625), and failure to obey traffic lights (843).

“We have taken action based on these complaints, including issuing Notice 114 to the registered vehicle owners involved,” he said, during the press conference of the closing of the HRA 2025 special operation, at the Kota Kemuning Toll Plaza on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Shah Alam-bound, last night.

He added that JPJ conducted inspections on public transport vehicles, involving 12,732 buses, across 54 depots and 28 main terminals nationwide.

He said that a total of 1,294 notices were issued, including 366 through undercover enforcement operations. These efforts successfully uncovered various offences committed by bus drivers, such as using mobile phones while driving, operating without a second driver, and continuously driving in the right lane.

In JOHOR, state director Azmil Zainal Adnan said that his department issued 7,592 summonses for various offences, after inspecting 23,715 vehicles during the HRA operations. The most common offences detected were driving without a Competent Driving Licence (CDL), expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM or road tax), and lack of insurance coverage.

“Other offences included not having a Vocational Driving Licence, overtaking on double lines, running red lights, driving in emergency lanes, overtaking dangerously, using mobile phones while driving, and displaying registration numbers not in accordance with approved specifications,” he said in a statement, today.

It also impounded 106 vehicles deemed unsafe for road use. Based on operational analysis, Azmil noted that awareness among road users - particularly private vehicle owners - regarding compliance with safety regulations, remains low.

In PERLIS, state director Noraini Mohd Nawi said that JPJ issued 1,341 notices for various offences, after inspecting 8,591 vehicles during HRA special operations. The most common offences involved the absence of a valid driving licence and lack of insurance, as well as technical issues such as excessively worn tyres on commercial vehicles.

Noraini added that her team also carried out undercover operations to detect traffic light violations during the period, resulting in 15 summonses and 45 interview notices.

She said that Perlis JPJ issued summonses to three individuals involved in illegally charging passengers without permission, on April 5, following public complaints and intelligence gathered at the Arau Railway Station.

In KELANTAN, state director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said that his department detected more than 30 tourist vans from Thailand violating entry requirements into Malaysia. Offences included carrying passengers without an International Circulation Permit (ICP) and using tinted windows without approval.

He added that many of these vans also had outstanding summonses.

“Most of these vans were detected at major entry points, including the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) in Rantau Panjang, ICQS Pengkalan Kubor in Tumpat, and ICQS Bukit Bunga in Jeli,” he said.

“Some of these vans have repeatedly violated regulations, such as abusing permits and ignoring previous summonses. If they attempt to re-enter the country, we will detain the vehicles until the outstanding summonses are settled,” he warned.