OPS HRA 2025: T’ganu JPJ issues 3,337 summonses

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 3,337 summonses during the 11-day Special Aidilfitri Hari Raya Operation (Ops HRA) 2025.

Its director, Zamri Samion, said this was the result of inspections on 15,995 vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, e-hailing vehicles, taxis, rental cars, and commercial vehicles throughout the state starting from March 24.

He said that among the most frequently detected offences were the absence of a competent driving licence (CDL), expired motor vehicle licence (LKM), lack of insurance coverage and tinted windows.

Other offences included not wearing seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving, driving in emergency lanes as well as overtaking on double lines.

“In addition, we also seized 47 vehicles including 39 motorcycles, six cars, and two other private vehicles,“ he said at an Ops HRA 2025 press conference at the Kuala Terengganu Toll Plaza (Gemuruh) here today.

In addition, Zamri said that the Terengganu JPJ also conducted inspections on 454 express buses at seven depots throughout the state from March 17 to 23.

According to him, from the inspection, only one offence was detected involving a bus driver at the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) Bus Terminal who tested positive for drugs.

Today, the ban on the driving of goods vehicles after the festival season will be enforced until tomorrow.

“We will carry out enforcement activities strategically to ensure that regulations and laws are complied with,“ he also said.