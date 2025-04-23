GEORGE TOWN: Penang police arrested 116 individuals for various offences throughout the state via the Criminal Investigation Department’s (CID) Operation Mega Noda/Ops Cantas which began last Saturday and ended yesterday.

Its chief, Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the operation was to conduct raids and arrests on locations and suspects identified as contributing to an increase in the crime index in the state.

He said the operation targeted elements of immorality and gangsterism, potential criminals such as drug addicts and dealers, including tracking down suspects in violent crime cases who are still at large.

“During the operation, 60 premises were raided and 479 individuals were inspected, thus successfully achieving the main objective with 116 arrests including 12 individuals found positive for drugs through urine screening tests and 17 individuals on the police’s wanted list.

“The operation also successfully solved eight violent crime cases that occurred in the Timur Laut, Seberang Perai Utara and Seberang Perai Tengah districts,“ he said in a statement today.

Hamzah also said the operation was launched in all districts within the Penang police contingent in an integrated manner with the participation of external agencies, specifically to tackle and prevent criminal activities holistically.

According to him, continuous enforcement actions will be implemented from time to time so that the community always feels safe and confident in Penang.