Ops Mega: Young volunteers confront post-blaze devastation

KUALA LUMPUR: University students volunteering in the cleanup after a massive gas pipeline fire in Putra Heights say witnessing the destruction first hand has offered a sobering glimpse into the harsh realities of disaster recovery.

More than 500 students from 10 universities joined a large-scale post-disaster operation known as ‘Ops Mega’ over the weekend, helping residents in Subang Jaya clear debris from homes, playgrounds and public spaces left charred and dust-choked after the April 1 fire.

Their involvement was not merely a community service but a powerful life lesson that tested their physical and emotional endurance in sweltering heat and thick dust.

In an effort coordinated by the UNITE and Serve Selangor volunteer programmes, around 30 students were stationed at Taman Putra Harmoni to assist residents with the cleanup.

Volunteer coordinator Umar Asyraf Mohd Khair, 20, called it a valuable chance for students to contribute directly to the community and stand in solidarity with victims.

“We hope our small efforts, especially in cleaning up housing areas, can bring some relief to the affected residents,” he told Bernama.

Siti Zulaikha Muhamad Halim, 24, a student at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) said she was grateful for the opportunity to assist despite the difficult conditions.

“I feel deeply for the residents. This is just a small contribution, but I’m thankful to have had the chance to help through Ops Mega,” she said.

For fellow UPM student Roshamira Roshidi, 21, it was her first time volunteering in a relief mission. After seeing images of the fire’s destruction on the news and social media, she felt compelled to act.

“We cleaned up yards and playgrounds, and helped inside homes when invited by residents. Seeing the damage in person was heartbreaking, something that pictures just can’t capture,” she noted.

University students including those from UiTM Shah Alam, Universiti Malaysia Pahang, Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia, Universiti Islam Selangor and UPM, took part in the two-day operation, which covered Taman Putra Harmoni and Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

The wider effort involved over 4,000 volunteers from more than 20 government agencies, private sector groups and non-governmental organisations, spread across 12 zones.

A total of 264 vehicles and pieces of heavy machinery were deployed, including water jetters, tankers, excavators, street sweepers, wood chippers and lifting cranes.

The fire, which broke out at around 8.10 am on April 1, sent flames more than 30 metres into the air. Temperatures reportedly exceeded 1,000 degrees Celsius and it took nearly eight hours to bring the blaze under control.