Orang Asli leaders honoured to attend Royal Tea at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Two leaders from the Orang Asli community have spoken of their pride and gratitude after being invited to a Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara, hosted in honour of the official birthday of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Mat Ajin Waya, the Tok Batin of Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Melut in Sepang, Selangor, said it was the first time in his nearly 30 years of service that he had stepped inside the national palace.

“This is the first I’ve visited Istana Negara. I even had the chance to shake hands and take a photo with the King. I feel truly honoured and proud to represent the Orang Asli community,” the 60-year-old village head told Bernama.

Also attending was Marin Munggai, 53, chairperson of Kampung Orang Asli Bukit Bangkong in Sungai Pelek, Selangor, who described the event as one of the most meaningful moments of his life.

The two were among around 1,200 guests at the reception, held in the palace’s main banquet hall.

Other attendees included Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign envoys and heads of government departments.

Outstanding educators, national Olympic and Paralympic athletes, retired police and military personnel, national artists as well as students set to pursue higher education at leading institutions, including Harvard University, were also present.