Orang Asli man reported missing found drowned in Sungai Cherandong

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of an Orang Asli man reported missing in Sungai Cherandong in Kuala Kubu Bharu has been recovered by search and rescue personnel.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed the victim was found trapped on a submerged tree within the river.

The discovery occurred at 10.53 am near the Rimba Bayu campsite approximately 300 metres from the initial location where the victim was believed to have fallen.

Emergency services received the initial call at 2.36 am yesterday prompting immediate deployment of personnel from the Kuala Kubu Bharu station who arrived within fourteen minutes.

Water Rescue Teams from Shah Alam, Port Klang, and KLIA Fire and Rescue Stations joined the operation covering a six-kilometre radius along the riverbank from the reported disappearance point.

Search operations were suspended at 7 pm yesterday due to deteriorating weather conditions and limited visibility before resuming this morning. – Bernama