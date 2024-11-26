Organised beach umbrella plots at Telok Kemang from Dec 16

SEREMBAN: The Port Dickson Municipal Council (MPPD) will designate a special area for the placement of more visually appealing and organised beach umbrellas at parts of Telok Kemang’s Beach 2 and Beach 3, starting Dec 16.

State Local Government Development, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar said MPPD will allocate 33 new business plots for beach umbrella rentals, replacing the unsightly blue tents that were deemed unsightly along Telok Kemang Beach.

Arul said each plot, measuring 12 metres by 6 metres (40 feet by 20 feet), will be allocated for vendors offering beach umbrella rental services. The upgrading works and plot preparation were completed on Nov 18.

“MPPD will provide eight beach umbrellas, two chairs, and a suitable table for each plot. Additionally, a one-off allocation will cover the costs of umbrellas, chairs, tables, plot upgrades, control centre improvements and related signage.

“Given that the number of current vendors exceeds the available plots, MPPD will conduct a draw to determine eligible vendors soon,” he said in response to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) regarding blue tent rentals at Telok Kemang during the state assembly sitting here today.

The Nilai assemblyman said MPPD will upgrade the control centre at Beach 3, Telok Kemang, to station static personnel, especially during weekends and public holidays.

Signage displaying enforcement department hotline numbers will also be installed to facilitate public complaints about the misuse of public beach spaces, he added.

Arul expressed hope that this new approach will resolve ongoing issues while ensuring mutual benefit through a win-win initiative.

It was reported previously that MPPD had issued a notice to cease all tent rental businesses at Telok Kemang Beach, Pantai Cermin and Pantai Tanjung Biru effective Nov 18.