PETALING JAYA: Oriental Kopi has apologised for announcing a 10% to 15% service charge hike during the upcoming Chinese New Year festive period.

In a Facebook post, the coffee shop chain announced that the plan has been scrapped and the service fees will remain unchanged.

“Hello, dear friends, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused in recent days. During this Lunar New Year period, our service fees will remain unchanged, and no adjustments will be made.

“We are committed to providing you, your family, and friends with the best dining experience during this festive season. As we celebrate this joyful holiday, we warmly welcome you and your loved ones to enjoy authentic cuisine and ring in the New Year together.”

It was previously reported that in a Threads post, an image attached showed the notice announcing the service charge adjustment, from 10% to 15% during the first two days of the festivities.

The adjusted service charge is excluding the 6% SST charge.

Netizens voiced out their annoyed by the service charge hike and called to boycott the eatery while some reasoned that the practice is common, taking the festive period into account.