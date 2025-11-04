PETALING JAYA: An orphanage in Cheras was recently exposed for alleged abuse following a visit by representatives of sporting event platforms.

The children in the orphanage claimed to have been fed food items about to expire and allegedly often handed old items by the caretaker despite being gifted new items previously.

In a viral video reposted by content creator Firdaus Wong Wai Hung, a group of individuals, believed to be from the sports platforms Malaysia Fight League and Malaysia Grappling League, dropped by the orphanage to donate essential items to its residents.

Malaysia Fight League and the Malaysia Grappling League have since lodged a report to the Malaysia Welfare Department and police.

Harian Metro reported that an elderly married couple who were said to own and manage the orphanage located in Cheras were arrested at 3.20pm on Thursday (April 10) under suspicion of abusing the home’s residents, according to Kajang district police chief Asisten Komisioner Naazron Abdul Yusof.

The arrest was made following a report received at 10.08pm on April 1 from an 18-year-old alleging abuse from being scolded and slapped on the left cheek by the owner and caretaker of the orphanage.

All 18 residents have been safely handed to the Malaysia Welfare Department for further action and they will also undergo a health examination.

In the video, it was alleged that only half of the children were seen in the vicinity to greet the sports platform representatives upon their arrival.

“It was even more strange when we were told that we are not allowed to give the (children) any presents or food.

“Basically, the (orphanage) wanted us to leave the items and leave,” the reel said.

One part of the video also showed a woman, believed to be the orphanage caretaker, telling the representatives: “I (have) run this place for more than 20 years. I know what to do”.

However, the Malaysia Fight League representatives decided to stay for a bit and talk to the children in the orphanage.

The children allegedly told the representatives that a lot more children were “locked” in a room on the top floor of the premises.

“We did not believe them at first but when we climbed upstairs, there actually was a room that was locked and several children caged in there like animals,” the reel claimed.

When speaking to one of the older children, one young boy claimed that the children were fed food close to its expiry date after being kept for weeks on end, such as rice and meat, as well as what is believed to be instant food.

Another child, an older girl, alleged in the video that the caretaker would not give them any new items gifted to them by others.

Meanwhile, the caretaker’s husband confronted the representatives, assuring them that the children would be photographed receiving the item however, one of the representatives asserted that he wanted to ensure the children got to experience their gifts since it was customised according to their sizes.

In the middle of their interaction, the caretaker was heard yelling the words “shut up” – even calling someone a “nut”.

The husband then told the sports platform representatives to “take the gifts back” if there is a lack of trust, also suggesting that they donate the items elsewhere.

The donations to the orphanage were part of an initiative by the Malaysia Fight League and the Malaysia Grappling League, said to be done after a sporting event.

The sports combat platforms gifted what is believed to be 22 clothing items to the children in the orphanage, along with some lunch and some necessities.