Outdoor activities and community programmes reduce student social issues

KUALA LUMPUR: Outdoor activities and community-based programmes play a vital role in shaping discipline and reducing social issues among students.

Deputy National Unity Minister K. Saraswathy stated such initiatives allow young people to socialise and understand the wider world around them.

She explained these activities also nurture a stronger sense of belonging and responsibility towards the nation.

“Apart from education in schools and the steps taken by schools, activities outside the classroom are also very important so that young people are exposed to knowledge and experience, as well as focus on positive things,” she told reporters.

Saraswathy highlighted the Ministry of Unity’s many programmes at the National Archives and museums throughout the country.

“Through these initiatives, we hope to nurture a stronger sense of identity and help citizens become more meaningful and contributing members of society,” she added.

She made these comments after attending the Malaysia Book of Records certificate presentation ceremony for Raaji Silk Palace.

The textile chain received recognition as the country’s ‘Most Indian Ethnic Wear Retail Chain’ with 18 outlets.

Saraswathy also presented Deepavali contributions from Raaji Silk Palace to several underprivileged recipients.

She expressed hope that more business entities would come forward to support B40 communities during festive seasons.

The country has recently been rocked by several tragic incidents in schools.

These include the fatal stabbing of a Form Four girl by a 14-year-old schoolmate in Selangor.

Another case involved a gang rape with four Form Five boys and a Form Three girl in Melaka.

Meanwhile, Raaji Silk Palace founder Datuk L. Gandesan said the textile chain had contributed around 1,500 sets of Deepavali clothing.

This forms part of its annual corporate social responsibility initiative.

“This is also part of our gratitude to Malaysians for this remarkable achievement since we opened our first branch in 1997,” he said.

Gandesan expressed hope to build their own textile factory in the future.

This would enable them to proudly produce and sell clothes bearing the ‘Made in Malaysia’ label. – Bernama