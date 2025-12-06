KOTA BHARU: Over 100 participants from Sabah and Sarawak are expected to join the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans’ Entrepreneur Empowerment Programme (Puvet) this year.

Ex-Servicemen Affairs Corporation (PERHEBAT) Skill Training and Entrepreneurship Sector Head Dr Nor Hayati Yahya said they were currently identifying qualified participants to join the programme.

“We will focus on seven scopes - service, agriculture downstream industry, lifestyle, creative technology, welfare, manufacturing, food and beverage, and when successful, participants will be monitored for a year,” she told reporters after the Kelantan and Terengganu PERHEBAT certificate presentation ceremony at Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Sultan Petra (KIAS) Nilam Puri here today, where 203 armed forces veterans received their certificates.

She added that PERHEBAT, together with the Defence Ministry, would continue to proactively implement their moral obligations to develop an effective ecosystem and prepare armed forces veterans with training, facilities and suitable exposure.

“As a training organisation oriented to the development of skills for a personnel after ending their service, PERHEBAT needs to be more proactive and responsive towards the needs of the job industry and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Meanwhile, Nik Hafiz Nik Hamid, 39, who received the Best Trainee Award in the Residential Electrical Wiring course, said that the knowledge he gained in the three-month course in Ketereh here will be put to good use when he retires on June 21.

“When I went for the PERHEBAT course, I was ready to use the skills as my second career when I retire to support my family,” the 21-year armed forces veteran said.

Kelantan and Terengganu PERHEBAT also launched a donation drive for Nur Dalila Farhana, 21, one of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students killed in a bus crash in Gerik, Perak on Monday.

Proceeds will be handed over to her father, Mohamad Isma Abdul Manaf, who is an armed forces retiree in Kampung Bharu Tok Dor, Jerteh in Terengganu.