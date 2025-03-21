KOTA KINABALU: A total of 13,550 students have benefitted from the Sabah State Government Scholarship (BKNS) between 2021 and 2024, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He said that the state government has continued to increase funding for the BKNS, reaching a record high of RM128 million this year, compared to RM50 million in 2020, RM55 million in 2021, RM101 million in 2023, and RM113 million in 2024.

“Various initiatives that have been implemented will continue this year, with further improvements to provide better support for students,” according to Hajiji in a statement issued in conjunction with the iftar event for university students with the Sabah Chief Minister in Kuala Lumpur today.

Sabah Science, Technology, and Innovation Minister Datuk Mohd Ariffin Arif attended the event on his behalf.

Hajiji, who also serves as the chairman of the board of trustees for Amanah Yayasan Sabah (YS), said the Sabah State Education Fund launched in 2022 also benefitted 7,483 students from the B40 group who did not receive sponsorship, with an allocation of RM8.6 million.

He said the state government also provides other assistance, including the one-off cash aid of RM2,000 for higher education institution registration for degree students and RM1,500 for diploma or matriculation students, as well as a Special Examination Assistance of RM 200 for those sitting for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia examinations.

He added that the Sabah government also provides Higher Education Student Contribution and flight ticket subsidies for all Sabah students pursuing their studies at public or private higher education institutions (IPT) in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak, and Labuan.

Hajiji noted that through the commitment of the YS Group, funding for education increased to RM67.17 million in 2024 compared to RM36.04 million in 2021, allowing 3,234 students to benefit last year.

He said the YS Group also offers various sponsorship programmes including the Sabah State Excellence Scholarship Award, Rural Student Excellence Scholarship Award, Public IPT Scholarship, Private IPT Scholarship, bursary, and higher education loans, adding that it has also set up Kolej Teknologi and Kolej Universiti Yayasan Sabah.

Hajiji mentioned that collaboration between scholarship providers had been strengthened through the State Education portal, facilitating Sabah students to apply for educational sponsorships from organisations such as the Sabah Islamic Religious Council, Sabah Baitulmal, and Sabah Welfare Foundation.

He added that the state government has also introduced the Sabah Maju Jaya Fellowship and the Sabah Youth Assembly, which aim to empower young talents, enhance their capabilities, and nurture new leadership.